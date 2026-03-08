Jazz Chisholm gets the memes after Great Britain’s World Baseball Classic stinker

Jazz Chisholm failed to back up his talk during this year’s World Baseball Classic.

Great Britain was officially eliminated from WBC contention on Sunday with a 7-4 loss to Italy at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The defeat dropped them to 0-3 in World Baseball Classic play, slamming the door shut on the top-two finish in Pool B that Great Britain would have needed in order to advance to the knockout round.

The New York Yankees infielder Chisholm, who had served as the captain for Great Britain, received the brunt of the memes in the wake of his team’s early exit. Before the WBC began, Chisholm had stated in an interview that Great Britain was coming to “shock the world.”

"We're coming to shock the world. That's our expectation."



– Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Team Great Britain@jonmorosi | @WBCBaseball pic.twitter.com/hlVTMvqya5 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 6, 2026

In the end though, Great Britain finished the tournament winless and got outscored by a total margin of 24-7 across their three games of pool play. As a result, Chisholm got roasted into the next universe over social media.

Jazz was right, I’m shocked they were 1st eliminated — MLBcasual (@MLBcasual) March 8, 2026

All that trash talk and for what??? pic.twitter.com/bW6HARFyWA — Ci.tyD (@CityOfDingers) March 8, 2026

It also did not help that the two-time All-Star Chisholm had an absolutely abysmal individual showing as well. He finished the 2026 World Baseball Classic for Great Britain having gone 2/13 (.154) with six strikeouts and just one RBI in an especially rough performance for the captain of the team.

The 28-year-old Chisholm, who posted a 30-30 campaign for the Yankees in 2025, is entering the final year of his contract this season at $10.2 million. Chisholm will have an enormous ask as a free agent next winter, but his baseball year in 2026 really could not have gotten off to a worse start with that World Baseball Classic dud.