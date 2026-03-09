Ken Griffey Jr. turned heads with amazing photo he took as WBC photographer

Ken Griffey Jr. appears to be all-world talented in whatever field he tries his hand in.

The Seattle Mariners legend has made waves in sports photography over the past few years, swapping his baseball glove for a high-end camera. Griffey was among the credentialed photographers for this year’s World Baseball Classic games held on U.S. soil.

Here’s Griffey holding up a camera large enough to resemble a small bazooka on Saturday as Team USA took on Great Britain in pool play at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

The legend Ken Griffey Jr. getting some photography work in at tonight's USA WBC game 📸 pic.twitter.com/lvZ6yJWKpX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 8, 2026

Griffey was equally locked in during the Americans’ dominant 15-5 win over Brazil the night before. He captured an awesome moment of Kyle Scharber celebrating with Aaron Judge. The snapshot went viral on social media.

Ken Griffey Jr. took this photo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mKLTVTxskD — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 8, 2026

“The Kid” was no one-hit wonder either. He took several praiseworthy pictures during the contest.

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. took these pics during the WBC match of Team USA vs. Brazil 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PE7BwS0LrZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 8, 2026

Griffey has come a long way since becoming a meme at the 2022 Home Run Derby for taking photos with his bulky camera.

The 56-year-old isn’t just a baseball photographer, either. He had a media pass for Lionel Messi’s MLS home debut in 2023 and even brought his camera to the fairway for the 2025 Masters.