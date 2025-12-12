Report: Dodgers are open to trading 1 All-Star pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers are willing to move one of the (very many) All-Stars on their roster.

Tyler Glasnow’s name has come up in trade conversations this offseason, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reported on Thursday. Gonzalez further adds that the Dodgers “would not be opposed” to moving Glasnow.

The righty Glasnow was an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2024 but saw his season end in August of that year due to an elbow strain. He returned to the rotation in 2025, going 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 18 total regular season starts and also posting a glowing 1.69 ERA in the playoffs as the Dodgers went on to win a second straight World Series.

Meanwhile, the negatives for Glasnow are that he is now 32 years old and is still owed $65 million over the next two seasons (with a $30 million club option for 2028 on top of that). Glasnow also has a long history of injuries, most notably undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.

At the same time, the Dodgers seem to be re-evaluating certain parts of their roster this offseason. We heard as well this month that another Dodgers All-Star (this one a batter) had come up in trade conversations too.

After the Dodgers won the World Series this year, Glasnow rubbed fans the wrong way with a comment that he made during the locker room celebration. Now it is possible that Glasnow won’t throw a pitch for the Dodgers again after making that comment (if the team can find a suitable trade partner for him).