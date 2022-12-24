Dodgers sign former hated rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons…
The immortal Steeve Ho You Fat may have just been dethroned. Central Arkansas University officially landed a commitment this week from a notable defensive player. The player’s name? Dude Person. Yes, really. AGTG🙏🏽 This is home!! pic.twitter.com/zP9ah9gSpt — Dude Person…
DeMar DeRozan has been around the block long enough to know exactly how the game is played. The Chicago Bulls star went viral this week for his response to the recent trade rumors surrounding him. A report emerged on Thursday…
The San Francisco Giants may have backed out of their deal with Carlos Correa, but there apparently aren’t too many hard feelings between them and Scott Boras. Boras, who represents Correa, reached a deal with the Giants for another one…
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last…
The Golden State Warriors’ struggles only seem to be deepening, prompting Draymond Green to deliver a rather candid assessment of the team’s issues. Green suggested Friday that the Warriors are mentally fragile, and that the team’s recent struggles have sapped…