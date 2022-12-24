Dodgers sign former hated rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies.

Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract.

Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a .767 OPS in 2021 but was horrendous last season, batting .153 between the Giants, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Angels (the latter two of whom designated Duggar for assignment).

The low-risk signing here of “Duggy” is the latest interesting move by the NL West champion Dodgers. Earlier this month, they brought in an ex-All-Star outfielder on a minor league deal as well.