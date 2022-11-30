Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team

Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East.

Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and the Toronto Blue Jays are deep in discussions on a job. He adds that an announcement could come this weekend.

Mattingly joined “The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman” for an interview and said talks with one team went really well.

“One team in particular really talked to me and talked to really my soul of what I like to do and see a value and it’s been very interesting to me,” Mattingly said on the show.

The report about Mattingly and the Blue Jays comes a day after a report said Mattingly was being pursued for a broadcasting job.

An MVP as a player with the Yankees, Mattingly managed the Dodgers for five seasons and the Marlins for seven seasons.