Everyone said the same thing about the Adrian Beltre statue

Adrian Beltre at a podium
Aug 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Hall of Fame player Adrian Beltre gives a speech before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Texas Rangers on Friday unveiled a bronze statue of Adrian Beltre outside of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and the statue had fans all saying the same thing.

The statue depicted Beltre with one knee on the ground following a swing. This was a style of swing Beltre became known for among Rangers fans, as it was a pose he went into while homering off Chris Carpenter in the 2011 World Series.

Here is a look at the statue.

The statue has a plaque at the front that says “Hall of Fame third baseman and teammate.”

Rangers fans were all in agreement that having a statue of Beltre on one knee was perfect.

“Getting a statue of yourself, I didn’t even think in a million years this would happen. I am so grateful… It’s hard to make this face look good… I don’t know that I’m worthy of this, but one thing I do know — I am grateful,” Beltre said during the ceremony unveiling the statue.

Beltre, 46, spent the final eight years of his 21-year MLB career with the Rangers — the team for whom he played the longest. He made three All-Star teams, received MVP votes in six of his seasons, and he won three Gold Gloves while playing for the Rangers. Beltre was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year.

