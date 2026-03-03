Fans are unimpressed with Aaron Judge’s speech to Team USA

Aaron Judge recently delivered a short speech to his Team USA teammates, but he didn’t exactly make them feel ready to run through a wall.

With Judge named as the star-studded Team USA’s captain for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, many expect him to set the tone, which he tried to do with a speech.

However, he sounded more like a student who was presenting an undercooked report in front of the class.

“Sacrificing for your family at home, sacrificing for your country, and sacrificing for the brothers in the trenches with you every single day,” the New York Yankees superstar slugger said. “That’s one thing I want us to do, fellas. You know, we’re down, we’re beat up a little bit, then, you know, lean into each other, man. We’re going to lay it out on the line. If we do that, we’ll bring the gold home, man, I’m telling you.”

Captain America 🫡



Aaron Judge makes a speech to Team USA ahead of the #WorldBaseballClassic 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xeaiiAgRxF — MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2026

Judge’s message was clear, but his delivery lacked conviction and passion, prompting fans to share some interesting reactions.

So motivational that Skubal decided to pitch 1 game — 🦅 (@x0snowfallx0) March 2, 2026

This made me want to lightly jog through the softest wall I can possibly find — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) March 3, 2026

I’m so fired up from that I could write a LinkedIn post — Sammy James🔺 (@HebHammer94) March 3, 2026

Probably the least motivational, motivational speech ive ever watched — Vinyl MLB (@VinylMLB) March 2, 2026

My confidence in USA baseball just dropped a lot after this speech — Reed Sheppard Stan (@pr0_hater) March 3, 2026

Still, one has to keep in mind that Judge was named to Team USA’s WBC roster not because of his oratory skills.

It is what he does with the bat that will matter more for Team USA, and he will look to start making damage at the plate in Tuesday’s exhibition game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz.

From there, Team USA will face the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz., for one more tune-up contest before the official start of the 2026 WBC.