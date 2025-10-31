Larry Brown Sports

George Springer’s status for Game 6 is becoming more clear

George Springer in a Blue Jays shirt
Oct 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) walks towards the dugout during batting practice prior to game one of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

George Springer’s status for Game 6 of the World Series is becoming more clear.

Springer has missed the last two games of the World Series after hurting his side on a swing in his Toronto Blue Jays’ 18-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3. The Blue Jays were able to win Game 4 on Tuesday and Game 5 on Wednesday despite the outfielder’s absence.

On Thursday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Springer is physically ready to play in Game 6.

“He’s checked every box physically so far,” Schneider said of Springer.

Getting Springer back would be a nice boost to the Blue Jays’ lineup, which has performed well even without him. Springer went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Game 3 before leaving the game. He’s batting .246 with an .884 OPS this postseason and has mashed 6 doubles and 4 home runs in 57 at-bats.

Springer went 1-for-3 in Game 2 against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is the Dodgers’ scheduled starter for Game 6. Springer’s double was the Blue Jays’ only extra-base hit of the game, and he scored their only run that contest. His presence would be a big help for Toronto.

