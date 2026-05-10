Cam Schlittler just did something MLB had not seen in over 100 years

Cam Schlittler continues to impress on the mound for the New York Yankees .

Making his ninth start of the 2026 MLB season on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis., Schlittler tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits with 0 walks, while collecting 6 strikeouts.

With that performance, Schlittler became just the first player in the big leagues since Walter Johnson in 1913 to rack up at least 50 strikeouts, have fewer than 10 walks and give up a home run or fewer, while keeping a sub-1.50 ERA in his first nine starts of a season, according to OptaSTATS.

Cam Schlittler of the @Yankees is the first MLB pitcher to have:



50+ strikeouts

fewer than 10 walks

no more than 1 HR allowed

a sub-1.50 ERA



…over his first 9 starts of a season since Walter Johnson in 1913. pic.twitter.com/6UthKdEBkh — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 10, 2026

The 25-year-old Schlittler is in his second year with the Yankees and has proven himself to be among the team’s more reliable hurlers.

Unfortunately for Schlittler, his gem went for naught, as New York’s bullpen could not hold it down, with the Yankees losing to the Brewers in extra innings, 4-3.

With their latest loss, the Yankees dropped to 26-14 and will look to avoid a sweep Sunday, when they give the ball to Carlos Rodon.

So far in the 2026 campaign, Schlittler keeps a 5-1 record and a 1.35 ERA to go along with a 0.81 ERA.