Guardians’ minor leaguer did the most out-of-pocket celebration

Pedro Avila did not exactly keep things family-friendly this week.

Avila, a pitcher in the Cleveland Guardians organization, was on the mound Thursday for the Triple-A affiliate Columbus Clippers during their game against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs ). In the fifth inning at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa, Avila made a diving catch on a soft comebacker by Cubs designated hitter Owen Miller .

To celebrate the occasion, Avila got a little weird with it. While still sprawled out on the infield grass, Avila decided to suddenly start twerking.

Here is the video (featuring multiple pumps for good measure).

Pedro Avila broke out an interesting celebration after making a diving grab today#Guardians pic.twitter.com/sU0VdPJJxu — Milb Central (@milb_central) May 8, 2026

Avila is 29 years old and has pitched five total seasons in Major League Baseball for both the Guardians and the San Diego Padres . But he has not been back in the big leagues since the 2024 campaign.

On Thursday, Avila had a strong outing overall, pitching five innings of two-run ball as the Clippers went on to defeat the Cubs by a final score of 4-2. But that had to be the most deranged celebration we have seen in baseball since this one from the college ranks earlier this year.