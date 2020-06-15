Jason Kipnis takes shot at Rob Manfred amid threat to cancel MLB season

The 2020 MLB season is on life support, and many players are openly voicing their disgust with commissioner Rob Manfred over his handling of the matter.

Former All-Star infielder Jason Kipnis, currently a member of the Chicago Cubs organization, tweeted a shot at Manfred on Monday. Kipnis name-dropped NBA commissioner Adam Silver and indicated on behalf of all MLB players that Silver would be a better choice to lead their league right now.

Dear Adam Silver, … you up? – MLB Players — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) June 15, 2020

Kipnis’ tweet comes in the wake of Manfred’s public proclamation that he was “not confident” there would be an MLB season this year. The commissioner’s words were met with disgust by the players, especially with Manfred stating just last week that baseball was “100 percent” likely to be played in 2020.

Silver, on the other hand, has consistently drawn rave reviews for his job performance since taking over as NBA commissioner in 2014. He has had to navigate his own thorny issues over the last several months when it comes to resuming play but appears to be handling it extremely well.