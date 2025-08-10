Keith Hernandez roasts Astros with trash can joke

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez is never going to let the Houston Astros live down their 2017 cheating scandal.

Hernandez made a crack about the 2017 Astros during Sunday’s game between the Mets and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wi. One fan in attendance was dressed up in an Oscar the Grouch costume, complete with a trash can lid on his head.

Hernandez did not miss the opportunity to take a shot at the Astros, who infamously used trash cans to relay pitches to their hitters in 2017.

“Where’s the rest of the trash can? Is he giving signs?” Hernandez joked.

It has been eight years since the Astros used the trash cans, and roughly five-and-a-half years since it became public knowledge. Very few members of that 2017 team are still part of the Houston roster. Plus, the Astros were not even playing in this game. In spite of all that, the franchise itself will never live the sign-stealing down. That keeps getting proven over and over again.

Hernandez is not exactly one to pull punches. It’s not exactly a shock that he is the one making a comment like this.