Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Keith Hernandez roasts Astros with trash can joke

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Keith Hernandez in a suit
Apr 15, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Keith Hernandez at the Tom Seaver Statue unveiling ceremony prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez is never going to let the Houston Astros live down their 2017 cheating scandal.

Hernandez made a crack about the 2017 Astros during Sunday’s game between the Mets and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wi. One fan in attendance was dressed up in an Oscar the Grouch costume, complete with a trash can lid on his head.

Hernandez did not miss the opportunity to take a shot at the Astros, who infamously used trash cans to relay pitches to their hitters in 2017.

“Where’s the rest of the trash can? Is he giving signs?” Hernandez joked.

It has been eight years since the Astros used the trash cans, and roughly five-and-a-half years since it became public knowledge. Very few members of that 2017 team are still part of the Houston roster. Plus, the Astros were not even playing in this game. In spite of all that, the franchise itself will never live the sign-stealing down. That keeps getting proven over and over again.

Hernandez is not exactly one to pull punches. It’s not exactly a shock that he is the one making a comment like this.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!