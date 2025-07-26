Keith Hernandez had harsh line for heckling fan

Keith Hernandez had absolutely no patience for a heckling fan on Friday night during a game between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.

In the top half of the second inning, a Giants fan could be heard loudly heckling Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio while he was at the plate.

“That was a weak swing!” the heckler screamed.

PIX11 play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen attempted ot laugh it off, but Hernandez got a little heated.

Keith Hernandez: "Give that guy a hot dog so he can chew on something and shut up." ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/Id7O55hIxp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 26, 2025

“Give that guy a hot dog so he can chew on something and shut up,” Hernandez said.

Cohen got a good chuckle but warned, “I think he can hear you.”

Hernandez, who is often blunt and sometimes fiery, likely didn’t care. He was clearly annoyed by the heckler, as were fans who were watching the broadcast.

“The guy was awful. Keith was right,” one user wrote on X.

“SF needs to make him shut up,” another wrote.

Not only did the heckling fan catch a hilarious stray from Hernandez, but Mauricio got back at him as well. On the very next pitch, he sent a ball up the middle for a base hit.

The Mets ultimately won the game, 8-1, and sent that heckler home with his head hanging.