Kirk Herbstreit accuses Cincinnati Reds reporter of being a ‘troll’

Kirk Herbstreit may be a prominent member of the media for college football, but when it comes to his Cincinnati Reds, he is very much a fan. And he got into it with a Reds reporter very much the way fans would complain to him about college football.

Herbstreit was concerned about an article published this week saying that Jonathan India might not have a clear spot if the Reds promote top prospect Elly De La Cruz.

Fascinating situation developing in Cincinnati. Elly De La Cruz is coming soon, potentially leaving the Reds’ leader, Jonathan India, without a clear spot. Story with @ctrent. https://t.co/xF3C6qS48y — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 29, 2023

Herbstreit was ticked off by the line of thinking. He is happy that the Reds finally are doing well and he believes India is a cornerstone who needs to be in the lineup.

This team hasn’t had a leader that pushed his teammates every day since Scott Rolen left in 2012 and we finally have that guy and you write this article??? India’s value goes far beyond the numbers. As excited as we all are about the young talent coming up India needs to be the… https://t.co/yAsBJ9qoXr — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 30, 2023

The Reds reporter who wrote the article, C. Trent Rosecrans, responded by asking if Herbstreit even read the article. Herbstreit said he had and accused the media of creating “unnecessary drama.”

Of course I read it and while that was covered why even address this as an “issue”?? What appears to be a logjam in the IF is an easy fix..guys learn to play other positions. As bad as they’ve been they’re FINALLY playing with an edge and India is the heartbeat to that. Now he’s… https://t.co/eRBRdUn5hu — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) May 30, 2023

Rosecrans then suggested Herbstreit was somewhat uninformed about the team. Herbstreit responded by calling Rosecrans a “troll” who is seeking clicks and causing trouble.

Never told you how to do your job-i don’t even know who you are.

I’m a fan who loves his team you’re a troll looking for attention.

Hustle back to creating clicks and causing trouble! https://t.co/5GYeZKY3Lh — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 1, 2023

Is there anything wrong with Rosecrans’ approach? Probably not as he is trying to address the pressing questions surrounding the team. But Herbstreit is approaching things as a fan who doesn’t want his team chemistry messed with. He’s trying to protect the squad from negative thinking and getting defensive. In other words, he’s just being a fan.

De La Cruz has mostly played shortstop in the minors. India plays second base, while Jose Barrero, Kevin Newman and Matt McClain have all seen time at shortstop this season. Nick Senzel and Spencer Steer have spent time at third base. There will be a lot of players competing for only a few spots once De La Cruz is promoted.