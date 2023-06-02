 Skip to main content
Kirk Herbstreit accuses Cincinnati Reds reporter of being a ‘troll’

June 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kirk Herbstreit smiles

Dec 2, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; ESPN personality Kirk Herbstreit walks down the field prior to the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Herbstreit may be a prominent member of the media for college football, but when it comes to his Cincinnati Reds, he is very much a fan. And he got into it with a Reds reporter very much the way fans would complain to him about college football.

Herbstreit was concerned about an article published this week saying that Jonathan India might not have a clear spot if the Reds promote top prospect Elly De La Cruz.

Herbstreit was ticked off by the line of thinking. He is happy that the Reds finally are doing well and he believes India is a cornerstone who needs to be in the lineup.

The Reds reporter who wrote the article, C. Trent Rosecrans, responded by asking if Herbstreit even read the article. Herbstreit said he had and accused the media of creating “unnecessary drama.”

Rosecrans then suggested Herbstreit was somewhat uninformed about the team. Herbstreit responded by calling Rosecrans a “troll” who is seeking clicks and causing trouble.

Is there anything wrong with Rosecrans’ approach? Probably not as he is trying to address the pressing questions surrounding the team. But Herbstreit is approaching things as a fan who doesn’t want his team chemistry messed with. He’s trying to protect the squad from negative thinking and getting defensive. In other words, he’s just being a fan.

De La Cruz has mostly played shortstop in the minors. India plays second base, while Jose Barrero, Kevin Newman and Matt McClain have all seen time at shortstop this season. Nick Senzel and Spencer Steer have spent time at third base. There will be a lot of players competing for only a few spots once De La Cruz is promoted.

