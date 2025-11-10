Former World Series champion pitcher announces his retirement

A former World Series-winning pitcher has announced his retirement after 12 MLB seasons.

Kyle Hendricks, a longtime member of the Chicago Cubs, is retiring, according to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. Hendricks played 11 of his 12 MLB seasons with the Cubs, spending his final season with the Los Angeles Angels.

While rarely the ace of the staff, Hendricks was a steady, reliable figure on several excellent Cubs teams. In 2016, he led the league with a 2.13 ERA, and he was the starting pitcher for Game 7 of that year’s World Series. He allowed one earned run in 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision.

Hendricks’ best season was 2016, but he was as reliable a pitcher as the Cubs had from his 2014 debut up through 2020. He began to fall off after that, but still won 105 games and posted a 3.79 career ERA.

Only a few players from the 2016 Cubs are still active in MLB. Hendricks was the last member of the team’s starting rotation to still be pitching last year.