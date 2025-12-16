Mets ‘very in’ on former NL MVP after Pete Alonso departure

The New York Mets watched slugger Pete Alonso go to the Baltimore Orioles in free agency. The Mets also saw All-Star closer Edwin Diaz leave for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The NL East team is quickly trying to add talent after losing some big pieces. They began the process by signing former Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal.

Now, the Mets are “very in” on New York Yankees slugger and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger, as Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Tuesday.

The Yankees are also reportedly interested in bringing Bellinger back, but the Mets emerging as an option makes sense after the departure of Alonso.

Belliner spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers, including winning the NL MVP award in 2019 and winning a World Series with LA in 2020. The Chicago Cubs signed Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million contract in 2023, only to trade Bellinger to the Yankees before the 2024 season in a cost-saving move.

With stars such as Alonso and Kyle Schwarber already signing new contracts, Bellinger, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman are the biggest hitters on the market.

The Mets traded away Brandon Nimmo earlier in the offseason in a deal with the Texas Rangers, and Bellinger could come in and take over the right field position.

Bellinger hit 28 home runs with 98 RBIs in 152 games for the Yankees this past season, and it would be an easy move going from the Bronx to Queens.