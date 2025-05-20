Larry Brown Sports

White Sox star has depressing quote about his trade value

Luis Robert in his White Sox uniform
Jun 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) gestures after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox do not have many valuable trade chips, and one of the ones they do have is not exactly high on confidence right now.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was asked about a possible trade on Tuesday as the team heads toward another lost season. Robert was not willing to devote much thought to the possibility, and instead is trying to focus on getting better.

“Right now, as my season is going, I don’t think anyone is going to take a chance on me,” Robert said.

Things are definitely rough for Robert right now. He is hitting just .186 with 5 home runs in 44 games, though he has stolen 17 bases for the White Sox. He has not had a quality season since 2023, raising questions about what could be expected from him going forward.

On the other hand, Robert is still just 27, and was an All-Star two seasons ago. That explains why he has still drawn interest despite his struggles, and will likely continue to do so.

Robert is under team control through 2027, so the big issue might be his asking price, as the White Sox presumably will not want to simply give him away. A change of scenery seems to be best for everyone, especially with how much Robert’s confidence seems to have been beaten down by years of losing.

