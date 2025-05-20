White Sox star has depressing quote about his trade value

The Chicago White Sox do not have many valuable trade chips, and one of the ones they do have is not exactly high on confidence right now.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was asked about a possible trade on Tuesday as the team heads toward another lost season. Robert was not willing to devote much thought to the possibility, and instead is trying to focus on getting better.

“Right now, as my season is going, I don’t think anyone is going to take a chance on me,” Robert said.

Very candid interview with Luis Robert Jr. today. When I asked him about the Trade Deadline approaching, he said he's focused on getting better because "right now as my season is going, I don't think anyone is going to take a chance on me." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 20, 2025

Things are definitely rough for Robert right now. He is hitting just .186 with 5 home runs in 44 games, though he has stolen 17 bases for the White Sox. He has not had a quality season since 2023, raising questions about what could be expected from him going forward.

On the other hand, Robert is still just 27, and was an All-Star two seasons ago. That explains why he has still drawn interest despite his struggles, and will likely continue to do so.

Robert is under team control through 2027, so the big issue might be his asking price, as the White Sox presumably will not want to simply give him away. A change of scenery seems to be best for everyone, especially with how much Robert’s confidence seems to have been beaten down by years of losing.