 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 13, 2020

Mark Melancon did not appreciate this weird question

October 13, 2020
by Larry Brown

Mark Melancon

Mark Melancon did not seem to appreciate a weird question he received after his Atlanta Braves won Game 2 of the NLCS over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Braves were leading 8-3 before Josh Tomlin entered to pitch the bottom of the ninth inning. He got two outs but allowed three hits, including a 2-run home run to Max Muncy.

The score was 8-6 when the Braves put Melancon in the game to close things out. He allowed a run-scoring triple to Cody Bellinger to make it 8-7, but ultimately got A.J. Pollock to ground out to end the game.

In his postgame press conference, Melancon was treated by Braves reporter David O’Brien as if the team blew the lead. Melancon had a hard time understanding the nature of the question because his team won.

The Braves are up 2-0 in the series. That’s probably all they care about, and all they should care about.

Like Melancon said, they may have allowed runs, but they didn’t actually blow the lead.

Between getting the save, rejecting this question, and his great bullpen catch, Melancon had himself a full game.

Photo: All Pro Reels/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus