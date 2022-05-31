Infamous manager fired by Mexican League team

Mickey Callaway landed a job with a Mexican League team after he was banned from Major League Baseball for more than a year, but the gig did not last very long.

Callaway was fired as manager of Acereros de Monclova on Monday. The team hired him to manage their winter league development program last October, and Callaway led them to a championship. He was later retained to manage the club’s summer league team, but he did not enjoy the same success. Acereros has a record of 16-17 this season.

Callaway spent two seasons as manager of the New York Mets in 2018 and 2019. The Mets went 163-162 during that span and did not reach the postseason either year.

After his failed stint with the Mets, Callaway was hired by the Los Angeles Angels to be their pitching coach. He was later accused of sexual misconduct by five women who work in sports media, which led to him being suspended by MLB through at least the end of the 2022 season.

Between the sexual misconduct scandal and the brief stint in the Mexican League, the 47-year-old Callaway will likely have a difficult time finding work going forward.