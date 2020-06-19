Report: MLB could close all 30 camps to establish safety protocol

A series of coronavirus-related camp closures on Friday has Major League Baseball reconsidering its current standards for players who wish to use those facilities.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, MLB is considering closing all 30 camps for deep cleansing after three different facilities shut down Friday. While shut down, MLB would establish a firm system for testing players, and establish regular protocol for usage of the facilities.

Source: with 3 camps having to close today due to COVID-19, MLB is strongly considering closing all 30 camps again to cleanse and re-establish a system in which players will test regularly when they return. Right now there is not a firm protocol for players using the facilities. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 19, 2020

There are MLB teams anxious to get the health and safety protocol ASAP, to give themselves the best possible chance to keep staffers/players healthy. MLB/PA still talking. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 19, 2020

If MLB does move toward a season, which is still the expected outcome, those protocols are going to have to be in place as soon as possible. The Phillies had eight players and staff test positive Friday, while the Blue Jays and Giants also closed camps after individuals at each facility reported COVID-19 symptoms. That has clearly raised alarm at the highest levels of the sport.

Friday’s events definitely seem to have had an impact on the league beyond this, as other plans for starting the season have reportedly been put back on the table as well.