Nestor Cortes’ latest injury sums up Yankees’ season

The New York Yankees’ hopes of making a late run for a playoff spot took another hit on Friday.

The Yankees announced that they are placing starting pitcher Nestor Cortes on the IL with a rotator cuff strain. Cortes told reporters that he anticipated being shut down for at least a month, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.

Nestor Cortes says he’ll be shut down from throwing for about a month. — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 11, 2023

Cortes had been out since May, then returned for a start on Aug. 5. That will wind up being the only start he makes between IL stints. An All-Star for the Yankees in 2022, he has been limited to just 12 starts this season. It’s an unfortunately familiar story for the Yankees, with major offseason addition Carlos Rodon limited to just six starts. Domingo German also will not return in 2023.

The Yankees had a hugely impactful injury to Aaron Judge as well, but they just cannot maintain a healthy rotation behind Gerrit Cole. That is a big reason why they are just 59-56 and falling back in the playoff race.