New Braves announcer cracked tremendous joke about inches

New Atlanta Braves announcer Brandon Gaudin cracked a great joke while calling Saturday’s game.

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider was facing Luis Garcia in the bottom of the fifth inning of Atlanta’s 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Gaudin was talking about some of the changes in MLB this year, including the widening of the bases. That’s when he cracked his joke.

“Those bases … three inches bigger this year. Drawing the ire and envy of men everywhere,” Gaudin said.

What did he say? 😂pic.twitter.com/B26FHgkbnz — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 1, 2023

Yes, that was a joke about men and their anatomy. If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed it.

Gaudin is in his first season as the Braves’ announcer after replacing Chip Caray, who left to call games for the Cardinals.

Gaudin has been the voice of the “Madden” football video game since 2017. He also calls games for Big Ten Network, Westwood One and FOX Sports. The man has a pretty good sense of humor too.