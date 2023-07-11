 Skip to main content
Nick Castellanos has incredible choice for his favorite superhero

July 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nick Castellanos high fives teammates

Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Castellanos is drawing attention because of his choice for his favorite superhero.

Monday marked a media availability day ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle. Players often get asked odd questions during these fun events. One person was asking players to name their favorite superhero and received a very unconventinoal response from Castellanos.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder named Scooby Doo as his favorite superhero and defended the pick with excellent reasoning.

“First off, he’s a dog, and he can talk. And he solves mysteries. So I think that a dog that can talk and helps people by solving mysteries is a superhero,” Castellanos reasoned.

It’s hard to deny that. How do you get any better than a dog that can talk?

This is only Castellanos’ second time being selected to the All-Star team. MLB might have to honor him again next year just for his great answer.

Castellanos is batting .301 with 26 doubles and 13 home runs. That’s a good season so far, Shaggy.

