Nick Castellanos has incredible choice for his favorite superhero

Nick Castellanos is drawing attention because of his choice for his favorite superhero.

Monday marked a media availability day ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle. Players often get asked odd questions during these fun events. One person was asking players to name their favorite superhero and received a very unconventinoal response from Castellanos.

The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder named Scooby Doo as his favorite superhero and defended the pick with excellent reasoning.

"Well first off he's a dog … and he can talk." I asked Nick Castellanos his reasoning behind Scooby Doo being his favorite superhero, which led to this insightful answer. https://t.co/MCtm6XmO98 pic.twitter.com/leRDlZkUKM — Noah Chast KTVZ (@NoahChastTV) July 10, 2023

“First off, he’s a dog, and he can talk. And he solves mysteries. So I think that a dog that can talk and helps people by solving mysteries is a superhero,” Castellanos reasoned.

It’s hard to deny that. How do you get any better than a dog that can talk?

This is only Castellanos’ second time being selected to the All-Star team. MLB might have to honor him again next year just for his great answer.

Castellanos is batting .301 with 26 doubles and 13 home runs. That’s a good season so far, Shaggy.