Padres player had equipment malfunction during Seoul Series opener

March 20, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jake Cronenworth fielding a ball

San Diego Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth had an equipment malfunction during his team’s 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the Seoul Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Gocheok-dong, Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.

The Dodgers and Padres opened up the MLB regular season with a game in South Korea on Wednesday night in the first of two games in the series. The Padres led most of the game until the Dodgers scored 4 runs in the 8th to take the lead. Cronenworth’s equipment issue played a role in the big inning for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers had runners on first and second with nobody out in the top of the 8th and the game tied 2-2. Gavin Lux hit into a fielder’s choice at first, and Cronenworth looked like he would be able to at least get one out and possibly two.

A replay showed the ball literally went through the webbing of Cronenworth’s glove.

Cronenworth was charged with an error on the play. The Dodgers were able to score a run too to break the tie. They added two more in the inning to go up 5-2.

That’s some rotten luck for the Padres. Next time, Cronenworth better check his equipment before every game to make sure it’s in proper working order.

