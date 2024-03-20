Padres player had equipment malfunction during Seoul Series opener

San Diego Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth had an equipment malfunction during his team’s 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of the Seoul Series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Gocheok-dong, Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.

The Dodgers and Padres opened up the MLB regular season with a game in South Korea on Wednesday night in the first of two games in the series. The Padres led most of the game until the Dodgers scored 4 runs in the 8th to take the lead. Cronenworth’s equipment issue played a role in the big inning for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers had runners on first and second with nobody out in the top of the 8th and the game tied 2-2. Gavin Lux hit into a fielder’s choice at first, and Cronenworth looked like he would be able to at least get one out and possibly two.

"Cronenworth's gotta make that play." -Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo pic.twitter.com/xETT8VRfUF — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 20, 2024

A replay showed the ball literally went through the webbing of Cronenworth’s glove.

Jake Cronenworth's glove breaks to give the Dodgers the lead. Thank you, baseball gods. pic.twitter.com/uLRFSXIcED — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) March 20, 2024

Cronenworth was charged with an error on the play. The Dodgers were able to score a run too to break the tie. They added two more in the inning to go up 5-2.

That’s some rotten luck for the Padres. Next time, Cronenworth better check his equipment before every game to make sure it’s in proper working order.