Pete Alonso meeting with 2 teams at MLB Winter Meetings

Pete Alonso is clearly hoping to sign with a new team earlier than he did last offseason, and is making aggressive moves to potentially try and land with one by the end of the year.

Alonso is traveling to the MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., in order to meet with interested teams. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Alonso intends to meet with the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, at the very least.

It is not known if Alonso will meet with the Mets during his visit. While the two sides have mutual interest, it is clear that the slugging first baseman has every intention of letting other teams make a run at him.

Alonso has been consistently linked with the Red Sox throughout the offseason. They have money to spend and clearly want to add a big bat, and Alonso would fit that profile. He hit .272 with 38 home runs last season, and it is entirely plausible that his numbers could benefit from playing at Fenway Park for half of his games.

Last season, Alonso’s free agency dragged into February before he finally decided to return to the Mets on a shorter deal with an opt-out. The 31-year-old is eager to avoid a similar fate this offseason.