Photographer’s amazing Randy Arozarena picture goes viral

October 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Randy Arozarena dives into home

Randy Arozarena’s thrilling steal of home in Game 1 of the ALDS between his Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox had sports fans excited on Thursday night. One photographer turned the steal into an incredible work of art that went viral.

Arozarena stole home in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 5-0 in Game 1, which was the final score.

Tampa Bay Times photographer Dirk Shadd had a camera set up on the catwalk at Tropicana Field and got an overhead view of Arozarena’s dive into home. Shadd’s photo captured the moment Arozarena dove into the frame. The Rays outfielder looked like he was flying like Superman.

No surprise, the picture became part of the headline story for the Tampa Bay Times.

You can see all the photos Shadd got of the Arozarena steal here:

That one shot of Arozarena looking like Superman was amazing.

Arozarena has picked up where he left off last postseason.

