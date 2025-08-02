Red Sox All-Star to undergo Tommy John surgery

A notable name on the Boston Red Sox is set to miss the remainder of this year and possibly all of next year as well.

Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, Boston manager Alex Cora revealed to reporters on Saturday. Houck had not pitched at all since mid-May and will now require the major reconstructive procedure.

At 29 years old, Houck is a homegrown Red Sox pitcher who made an All-Star appearance with the team last season. Overall in 2024, the righty Houck was 9-10 with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP to go along with 154 strikeouts over 30 total starts.

This season for Boston though, Houck had struggled mightily. He was 0-3 with an absurd 8.04 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP through nine starts. Houck then landed on the injured list in May with a right elbow strain and reportedly suffered a setback during a recent rehab start. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list earlier this week, and now we know that it is because he will need to have Tommy John surgery.

The timing of the news certainly stinks for both Houck and the Red Sox. With the development coming so late this year, Houck may not be back on a big-league mound until 2027, which will also be his final season of club control.

At 60-51 this year (good for the second AL Wild Card Spot), Boston still has a chance to make some noise in the postseason. But it will have to come without Houck, who already went through a lot in recent years to be able to pitch again.