Agent Scott Boras has bold take on Tarik Skubal’s injury return

The Detroit Tigers are braced to be without ace pitcher Tarik Skubal for two to three months following elbow surgery, but his agent thinks that timeline might be too pessimistic.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” podcast, Scott Boras claimed that Skubal underwent a unique surgery to remove a bone chip in his left elbow. The unique procedure, which Boras referred to as the “Skubal scope,” was not as invasive as a typical arthroscopic surgery, and is supposed to shorten Skubal’s potential recovery time.

“(Dr. Neal ElAttrache) essentially went in and was able to see the particle extracted, and the consequence was it was almost like Tarik had had an injection because the needle’s so small. It allowed for (Skubal) to almost immediately return to a buildup,” Boras said. “It allows for a much more immediate beginning to rehab and to build up to pitch.”

THE SKUBAL SCOPE ⬇️



A new procedure… and a much faster return for the Tigers ace? 👀 @Buster_ESPN https://t.co/6eeNNVIHLg pic.twitter.com/gxVCV1W59W — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) May 11, 2026

ESPN’s Buster Olney noted that there is a belief in the Tigers’ clubhouse that Skubal could be back in early June. That would be well ahead of the usual two-to-three month timeline that such surgeries typically entail, and was also the expectation when it was determined that he needed the procedure.

The Tigers have been hit hard by injuries all season, but none is more consequential than Skubal’s. The reigning back-to-back Cy Young winner had a 2.70 ERA through seven starts this season.