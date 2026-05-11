Orioles pitcher’s gender reveal during a game is tough to beat

Baltimore Orioles reliever Anthony Nunez got the job done on the mound and more during Sunday’s series finale against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

Nunez was called on by the Orioles to pitch in the eighth inning, with Baltimore holding a one-run lead.

He kept the Athletics at bay by tossing a scoreless frame, and while he was walking off the mound, he looked at one of MASN’s cameras and seemingly mouthed the words, “It’s a boy.”

You can watch that moment here.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Anthony Nunez with the rare mid-inning gender reveal to his family watching at home. https://t.co/YMwvwoYGc7 pic.twitter.com/xTIPjTZUES — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 10, 2026

Orioles announcer Kevin Brown later gave a lowdown on Nunez’s gesture, which may have initially left many viewers confused. Apparently, Nunez took the opportunity to reveal that a family member is expecting a baby boy.

“Anthony is mouthing ‘it’s a boy’ for some family members,” Brown shared. “His brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Makayla Delgado, are expecting child No. 3. And that, folks, is one of the most creative gender reveals you’ll ever see. Anthony had the answer, Danny and Makayla did not know, and I hope that you two are watching.”

Baltimore won the game, 2-1, to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the A’s, with 24-year-old Nunez recording his sixth hold of the season.

Gender reveals in pro sports aren’t common, but they do happen from time to time. Recently, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs helped a couple find out the gender of their baby before an NBA Playoffs game.