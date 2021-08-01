Seby Zavala produces incredible MLB first with three-homer game

Seby Zavala went from being a little-known rookie catcher for the Chicago White Sox to the answer to an MLB trivia question in just one night.

Zavala, a 27-year-old rookie for the White Sox, came into Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians with a .125 career average and no home runs in 17 games. That changed pretty quickly against Cleveland, as Zavala out of nowhere hit three home runs — the first three of his career. It was a feat no one in the history of the American or National Leagues has ever accomplished.

Seby Zavala’s first 3 homers of his career, all in the same game. Nobody has EVER done that in AL/NL history. pic.twitter.com/HXPj6fmjtg — MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2021

Zavala flashed some power in the minor leagues, but had never hit more than 21 home runs in a season even at the minor league level. Nobody could have seen this coming. He probably won’t ever do anything like it again, but who needs to when you’ve put yourself in the record books like that?

The White Sox have made some big moves lately to reinforce the roster for the pennant run. They probably didn’t count on Zavala playing a part, but maybe he will.