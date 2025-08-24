Shohei Ohtani had fun with a heckler after hitting home run

Shohei Ohtani had the last laugh with a couple of hecklers after homering Sunday against the San Diego Padres.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star spent much of Sunday getting heckled by two Padres fans behind home plate at Petco Park in San Diego, Ca. Ohtani responded by hitting a home run in the ninth inning to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 8-2.

Ohtani twisted the knife a little bit. After crossing home plate, he went over to where the hecklers were sitting and gave them a high-five.

Ohtani gets back at heckling fan with a homerun 😂

The fan was sitting right next to the Dodger dugout, so Ohtani and his teammates were no doubt hearing him all day. The man took it in stride and was laughing about it after the half-inning ended. Clearly, his taunting of Ohtani must not have been too vicious if Ohtani was willing to have a bit of fun with him.

The Padres fan likely had a much better experience than a different person had with Ohtani, it would seem.

The home run was Ohtani’s 45th of the season, and saved the Dodgers from a sweep at the hands of the Padres. The win left the Dodgers and Padres tied atop the NL West with 31 games remaining for each team.