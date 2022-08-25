Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home run mark

The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.

The 42-year-old Pujols currently sits at 693 career home runs following an unbelievable hot streak in the last couple of weeks. Only three players in MLB history (Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Barry Bonds) have hit 700.

St. Louis has 38 games left in the season after Wednesday. Pujols has only played in a little over half the team’s games, almost exclusively as a DH or as a pinch-hitter. That may explain the long odds listed above (though Pujols has also had a memorable year for reasons other than his quest for 700).