Steve Cohen reaches deal to become Mets owner

Another key hurdle has reportedly been cleared in the New York Mets’ sale process.

As first reported by Jon Heyman of MLB Network, hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has reached a deal with the Wilpon family to purchase the Mets. The only step remaining would be to get the approval of 23 of MLB’s 30 owners.

Steve Cohen is in agreement to buy the Mets. Announcement could come soon. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 14, 2020

Cohen and the Wilpons/Saul Katz have a deal. But Cohen still needs to be vetted by MLB. Vote of owners is expected in November. He needs 23 yes votes to get the Mets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 14, 2020

The Mets confirmed the agreement Monday afternoon.

Sterling Partners sign agreement with Steve Cohen. #Mets pic.twitter.com/ogzUcLFkeQ — New York Mets (@Mets) September 14, 2020

Cohen looked to have a deal for the Mets earlier in the year, but it fell apart. He always looked to be the favorite, even after the second round of bidding opened up.

This news will be unwelcome to Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who hadn’t given up hope on sneaking in at the last minute to make a deal. Their only chance now is that Cohen fails to gain the approval of enough MLB owners.