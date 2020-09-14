 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 14, 2020

Steve Cohen reaches deal to become Mets owner

September 14, 2020
by Grey Papke

New York Mets logo

Another key hurdle has reportedly been cleared in the New York Mets’ sale process.

As first reported by Jon Heyman of MLB Network, hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen has reached a deal with the Wilpon family to purchase the Mets. The only step remaining would be to get the approval of 23 of MLB’s 30 owners.

The Mets confirmed the agreement Monday afternoon.

Cohen looked to have a deal for the Mets earlier in the year, but it fell apart. He always looked to be the favorite, even after the second round of bidding opened up.

This news will be unwelcome to Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, who hadn’t given up hope on sneaking in at the last minute to make a deal. Their only chance now is that Cohen fails to gain the approval of enough MLB owners.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus