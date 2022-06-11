Son of Steve Sax among 5 Marines killed in training flight accident

Johnny Sax, the son of former MLB All-Star Steve Sax, was among the five Marines who were killed on Wednesday in a training flight accident.

Five Marines were aboard an MV-22B Osprey that went down shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in an “aviation mishap” while on a training mission near Glamis in the Imperial County of California, the Third Marine Aircraft Wing said.

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, a pilot, was among the five men who were aboard the Osprey and died.

Press Release: Marines in MV-22B mishap identified pic.twitter.com/06EbsmLhQA — 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (@3rdmaw) June 11, 2022

Sax’s father, who played 14 seasons in MLB and was a five-time All-Star, released a statement regarding his son’s death.

“It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was one of the five US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8 in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego.

“For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country,” the statement said.

“Johnny Sax knew he wanted to be a pilot since his young years and would tell his Dad what types of planes were flying overhead while playing little league baseball in the outfield. There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son! This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”

The Marines shared photos and information regarding the men who died.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the five Marines that died in a MV-22B Osprey mishap in Glamis, CA on June 8th, 2022. All five Marines were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364. (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/RLnyPe9H9B — 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (@3rdmaw) June 11, 2022

The names of the deceased are:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Crew Chief. Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot. Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/Ll7MTysO4m — 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (@3rdmaw) June 11, 2022