 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 22, 2021

How did the umpires miss this call in the Cardinals-Cubs game?

May 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Cardinals Cubs foul

The umpires in Saturday’s St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game somehow missed a call pretty badly in the ninth inning.

The Cardinals were leading 2-1 and looking to close things out in the top of the ninth. Nico Hoerner was batting for the Cubs with two outs and the bases empty. He tapped a ball up the third base line, and the Cardinals decided to let it roll.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado picked up the ball just as it crossed the foul line. However, home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called it fair.

That was a bad miss.

The Cardinals picked the ball up when it was foul, which should have made it a 1-2 count on Hoerner.

Nick Martini followed with the final out of the game, so the final score was not impacted. But that’s still a bad miss by Phil Cuzzi and crew.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus