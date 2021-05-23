How did the umpires miss this call in the Cardinals-Cubs game?

The umpires in Saturday’s St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game somehow missed a call pretty badly in the ninth inning.

The Cardinals were leading 2-1 and looking to close things out in the top of the ninth. Nico Hoerner was batting for the Cubs with two outs and the bases empty. He tapped a ball up the third base line, and the Cardinals decided to let it roll.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado picked up the ball just as it crossed the foul line. However, home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called it fair.

This was ruled a fair ball by the umpire. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/PutcWU8ndT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 23, 2021

That was a bad miss.

The ball was so clearly foul pic.twitter.com/tDby4WPbsg — Cardinals Stats And Facts (@SpittinFactsSTL) May 23, 2021

The Cardinals picked the ball up when it was foul, which should have made it a 1-2 count on Hoerner.

Nick Martini followed with the final out of the game, so the final score was not impacted. But that’s still a bad miss by Phil Cuzzi and crew.