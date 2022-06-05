Video: Phillies’ Alec Bohm bloodied after slamming bat in dugout

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm let his frustration get the better of him during the bottom of the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. It’s safe to say that he probably regretted his move.

Bohm struck out swinging with two runners on base and one out with his Phillies leading 2-0.

Bohm, likely upset with himself over not being able to drive those runners in, came back into the dugout and attempted to slam his bat into the team’s bat rack. Instead, the knob of the bat hit the rack and the top of the bat then hit Bohm, cutting the 25-year-old and leaving him with blood dripping down his neck.

Alec Bohm cut himself after slamming his bat in the dugout pic.twitter.com/X2u9fxhZaN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 4, 2022

FOX MLB lead analyst John Smoltz said during the broadcast that Bohm’s actions aren’t uncommon for MLB players.

“This is how you get hurt,” Smoltz said. “You see it all the time.”

Saturday’s incident wasn’t the first time that Bohm’s anger got the better of him this season.

Bohm and the Phillies have had plenty of things to be frustrated about this season. Entering Saturday, Bohm was hitting .257 with three home runs, 19 RBI and 43 strikeouts in 50 games.

The Phillies came into Saturday’s game at 23-29 and 11 games back of the division-leading New York Mets. The team fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday, and the bullpen has blown their fair share of late leads all season.