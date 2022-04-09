Video: Guardians record bizarre out against Royals

The Cleveland Guardians have an early claim on catch of the year.

Shortstop Amed Rosario made a spectacular diving catch during Saturday’s game in Kansas City against the Royals.

Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield was batting in the bottom of the sixth with one on and nobody out in the bottom of the sixth. He smacked a line drive that ricocheted off of pitcher Zach Plesac’s back. The ball popped straight up into the air after hitting Plesac, and Rosario raced in from near the second base bag to make a sliding catch.

Zach Plesac is okay after a line drive deflects off his back and into the glove of Amed Rosario!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/lzFuRqA22F — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 9, 2022

Plesac was able to stay in the game.

Rosario’s catch may be the best we’ve seen so far during the regular season.