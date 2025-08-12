Video emerges of Mariano Rivera tearing his Achilles at Old Timers’ Day

Mariano Rivera’s injury mishap during Old Timers’ Day was apparently caught on video.

The retired New York Yankees legend Rivera participated in the alumni baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y. on Saturday. Rivera had some good moments during the game, including with the bat when he singled off former Yankees teammate Andy Pettitte.

But the day took an unfortunate turn when Rivera moved into the outfield to play defense. While stationed in center field, Rivera pushed off with his right leg in reaction to a ball that had just been hit. His leg immediately gave out on him though, and Rivera quickly crumpled to the outfield grass as a result.

The entire sequence was caught on video by a fan sitting in the stands. You can see the video at the link here.

Rivera’s agent later revealed that the 55-year-old had torn his Achilles and was set to undergo surgery in the coming week. That probably isn’t too surprising either given that the motion by Rivera in that video looked like a classic Achilles injury mechanism.

A 13-time MLB All-Star and a five-time World Series champion, Rivera played his entire big-league career with the Yankees from 1995-2013. He retired after the 2013 season as MLB’s all-time saves leader with 652.

Rivera had done quite nicely for himself in previous iterations of Old Timers’ Day, even hitting an inside-the-park home run a few years back. But after rupturing his Achilles during the 2025 iteration, Rivera may have to call it a wrap on any kind of competitive baseball whatsoever at this point.