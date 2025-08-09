Larry Brown Sports

Mariano Rivera got hurt during Yankees’ Old-Timers game

Saturday was Old-Timers’ Day at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y., but the day turned out memorable for the wrong reason for one Yankee legend.

Former Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens revealed that Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera suffered an Achilles injury at some point during the day’s festivities. Clemens divulged the information during an appearance in the Yankees’ radio booth, and the team itself confirmed the news.

No details were provided on the severity of the injury. It was not clear when Rivera got hurt, but he seemed fine when he hit a single off former teammate Andy Pettitte.

Rivera, 55, last played in 2013. He infamously missed most of the 2012 season when he suffered a torn ACL while shagging fly balls during batting practice. The legendary closer has been a regular fixture at the team’s annual Old-Timers’ Day event since his retirement.

As fun as it is for retired players to suit up and play in an exhibition game, there are definitely some health risks, as another former player recently demonstrated.

