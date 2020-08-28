 Skip to main content
Video: Mets, Marlins had 42 seconds of silence, left BLM shirt on home plate

August 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins decided not to play on Thursday as part of a continued recognition of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday night.

The teams lined up along the baselines at Citi Field, observed a 42-second period of silence for Jackie Robinson, left a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt on home plate, and then exited the field.

Their game was among seven MLB games not played on Thursday. Eight teams played though and had doubleheaders. Three of the four doubleheaders were makeups for games that were not played on Wednesday out of respect for the Blake shooting.

The Mets also dealt with a controversy related to a leaked video.

