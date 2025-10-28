Larry Brown Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made wicked throw to gun down Dodgers baserunner

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throwing to third base during Game 3 of the Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. proved Monday that he can do more than just swing the bat.

The Toronto Blue Jays superstar showed off his arm talent in Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The showcase happened as Dodgers veteran Kike Hernandez was batting with two outs and Teoscar Hernandez on first in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Kike sharply hit a ground ball to shortstop Andres Gimenez, who had to make a leaping throw to try to get the out at first. Gimenez’s botched throw became the setup to Guerrero Jr.’s best throw of the World Series so far.

The first baseman fired an absolute strike to gun down Teoscar at third base. The one-hopper led third baseman Ernie Clement’s glove perfectly for the tag to end the inning.

Here’s another angle in slow-motion. But it’s one of those rare plays where the slow-mo does not do justice to how perfect the throw was in real time.

The Dodgers challenged the inning-ending play, which the umpires upheld after checking the monitors. The throw kept the game tied 4-4 heading into the seventh inning.

The radar gun pegged Guerrero’s throw at 87.6 mph, which is also a testament to just how hard pitchers can hurl from the mound.

The Blue Jays first baseman has a Gold Glove in his trophy cabinet and is once again a finalist to win another one this season. He showed fans why on the World Series stage

.

