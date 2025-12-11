Vladimir Guerrero Jr recruiting top free agent to Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a World Series run in 2025, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is trying to make sure they make it back in 2026.

Guerrero showed interest in a top free agent via social media this week. On Tuesday, free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker posted a video that showed him working out.

“Full Throttle,” was Tucker’s caption for the video.

Then on Thursday, Guerrero left an emoji in the comments section on Tucker’s Instagram post. The emoji was of eyes looking at the post.

I'm pretty sure that nobody will be overreacting to Kyle Tucker's latest IG post and the comment that was left. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/IIwDiNHEs0 — Alex Seixeiro (@AlexSeixeiro) December 11, 2025

That’s a pretty flirtatious comment from Guerrero, who is clearly showing his interest in Tucker.

Tucker spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Houston Astros, who had drafted him in the first round out of high school in 2015. He was with the Chicago Cubs last year and batted .266 with 25 doubles, 22 home runs and an .841 OPS in 136 games.

The 28-year-old Tucker has made the All-Star team four years in a row, and he won a Gold Glove for his outfield defense in 2022.

Guerrero is the leader of the Blue Jays and a cornerstone player for the franchise after signing a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the team in April. The five-time All-Star cemented his status as a franchise legend with his stellar hitting in the 2025 MLB postseason. He wants his team to add more talent to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers, among others.