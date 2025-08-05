Yankees already demote one of their trade deadline acquisitions

The New York Yankees were aggressive in making moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline last Thursday, but they have already demoted one of the players that they acquired.

The Yankees announced on Tuesday that right-handed reliever Jake Bird has been optioned to Triple-A. Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. will be activated off the injured list and take Bird’s spot on the MLB roster.

Bird has made three appearances for the Yankees since they acquired him from the Colorado Rockies last week in exchange for two minor league players. Bird allowed a walk-off, three-run home run in New York’s 8-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on Monday night. He pitched a clean inning in a loss to the Miami Marlins on Saturday but gave up a grand slam in a 13-12 loss to the Marlins on Friday.

Bird had been inconsistent with the Rockies this season, but the Yankees hoped a change of scenery would help him. The 29-year-old posted a 4.73 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings across 45 appearances with Colorado.

The loss to Texas on Monday was the fourth straight for the Yankees, who have fallen to third in the AL East behind both the Toronto Blue Jays and streaking Boston Red Sox.

New York was praised for overhauling their bullpen prior to the deadline without giving up any of their best prospects, but Brian Cashman’s moves have not resulted in more wins thus far.