#pounditThursday, May 5, 2022

76ers share update on status of Joel Embiid for Game 3

May 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
The Philadelphia 76ers have shared an update regarding the status of Joel Embiid for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Miami Heat.

Embiid has not played in the series due to a concussion and orbital fracture he suffered in the Game 6 series-clinching win over Toronto last week.

Philly lost the first two games of the series in Miami. But Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in Philly, and the team is hoping to have Embiid available.

For now, Philly has listed Embiid as out for the game. However, several reporters say the Sixers hope Embiid’s status will change.

NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark says Embiid really wants to play.

Embiid is a gamer and wants to do everything possible to help his team. There’s no doubt about that. But he has to pass concussion protocol in order to be cleared.

Game 3 is pivotal, because if Embiid able to return and lead his team to a win, the Sixers would be back in the series. But if he’s out and the team loses, they’ll be down 3-0 and likely eliminated.

