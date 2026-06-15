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Wizards star suffers concerning offseason injury

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Alex Sarr in a Wizards jersey
Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (12) dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards’ offseason is off to a somewhat concerning start thanks to an injury to center Alex Sarr.

Sarr suffered a broken right foot during an offseason workout last week, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. He underwent surgery on Monday, but is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2026-27 season.

This appears to have been a fluke injury, though still a big source of worry for the Wizards. Sarr averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for Washington last year, and is clearly a big part of their future.

Fans might immediately be reminded by what happened to Chet Holmgren before his rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, Sarr’s injury appears less serious, and also happened far earlier in the offseason than Holmgren’s did.

The Wizards are embracing some high expectations for next season. Sarr’s injury will be worrying, but it sounds like he should make a full recovery by November.

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