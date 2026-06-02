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Steph Curry’s new shoe deal is worth a staggering amount of money

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Stephen Curry looks ahead
Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry’s new shoe deal is, unsurprisingly, one of the richest ever signed. Now we know exactly how much it is worth.

Curry’s 10-year deal with Chinese brand Li-Ning is worth $400 million over 10 years, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. That works out to $40 million annually.

Curry’s initial deal with Under Armour was worth a comparatively paltry $4 million per year, though later extensions ensured he earned roughly $300 million over the course of his 13-year tenure with the brand. Either way, the Li-Ning deal will qualify as a much bigger payday for the Golden State Warriors guard. That figure is in the same neighborhood as LeBron James’ reported lifetime deal with Nike as well.

Many were caught off-guard when Curry announced his new deal on Monday, as the company is not well-known in the United States. Obviously, Curry is being paid to help change that, and given his global reach, there is a good chance he will deliver for them.

Curry and Under Armour parted ways late last year, meaning Curry spent the majority of the most recent NBA season as a free agent endorsement-wise.

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