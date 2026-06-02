Steph Curry’s new shoe deal is worth a staggering amount of money

Steph Curry’s new shoe deal is, unsurprisingly, one of the richest ever signed. Now we know exactly how much it is worth.

Curry’s 10-year deal with Chinese brand Li-Ning is worth $400 million over 10 years, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. That works out to $40 million annually.

Landmark: Golden State star Stephen Curry's 10-year endorsement deal with Li-Ning is worth over $400 million, industry sources tell ESPN. Curry had similar financial commitments from other brands, including at least one more lucrative offer, but chose Li-Ning to power Curry… https://t.co/4xp0gy5vJB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2026

Curry’s initial deal with Under Armour was worth a comparatively paltry $4 million per year, though later extensions ensured he earned roughly $300 million over the course of his 13-year tenure with the brand. Either way, the Li-Ning deal will qualify as a much bigger payday for the Golden State Warriors guard. That figure is in the same neighborhood as LeBron James ’ reported lifetime deal with Nike as well.

Many were caught off-guard when Curry announced his new deal on Monday, as the company is not well-known in the United States. Obviously, Curry is being paid to help change that, and given his global reach, there is a good chance he will deliver for them.

Curry and Under Armour parted ways late last year, meaning Curry spent the majority of the most recent NBA season as a free agent endorsement-wise.