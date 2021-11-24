Anthony Davis offers surprising opinion on LeBron James suspension

LeBron James was suspended one game for smacking Isaiah Stewart in the face during Sunday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Detroit Pistons game. His hard shot at Stewart caused his opponent to bleed and then go crazy on the Lakers. Both players were ejected for their actions.

Most people who watched the incident knew right away that James would be suspended for his harsh and unnecessary blow to Stewart’s face. One person who felt otherwise was Anthony Davis.

The Lakers big man said on Tuesday that he was surprised James got suspended. Davis didn’t view James’ actions as anything unusual.

Anthony Davis was surprised the NBA suspended LeBron James. “The report came out and said his hit to the face caused the incident, which is weird because he can’t control how a guy is going to react. Guys get hit in the face all the time.” Isaiah Stewart faces LeBron on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/285Q1ADTJ8 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 24, 2021

“The report came out and said his hit to the face caused the incident, which is weird because he can’t control how a guy is going to react. Guys get hit in the face all the time,” Davis said.

If Davis thinks that James’ smack to the face of Stewart was nothing out of the ordinary, he should watch the replay. James took a vicious shot at Stewart that the league called “reckless.” Stewart also wouldn’t have reacted the way he did if the shot from James weren’t significant.

Playing without James on Tuesday, the Lakers lost 106-100 to the Knicks. They are now 9-10.

