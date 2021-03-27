Anthony Davis making progress in recovery from calf injury

Anthony Davis is making progress in his recovery from a calf injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday that Davis was re-examined by the team’s medical staff and is showing signs of progress.

“Anthony Davis … continues to progress in his recovery and has been cleared to advance his on court work. Additional updates will be given when appropriate,” the statement said.

Although this is good news, the reality is Davis is still a ways away from a return to the Lakers, according to coach Frank Vogel.

This is tough for the Lakers. The defending champions are without both Davis and LeBron James, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Davis has not played since Feb. 14. He is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in 23 games this season.