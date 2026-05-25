Victor Wembanyama had a great quote about his halfcourt shot

Victor Wembanyama was all business in Game 4 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

Perhaps nothing encapsulated that mindset of the San Antonio Spurs star big man more than what he told a reporter who asked him after the game about his viral buzzer-beating 3-point basket from halfcourt to punctuate the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder .

“I was thinking shoot to score,” Wembanyama said, via SportsCenter. “I wasn’t messing around at halftime.”

The towering San Antonio center was deliberate with his actions in Game 4, as he helped the Spurs avoid falling down a 3-1 series hole. He led all scorers in the game with 33 points on 11/22 shooting, including a 3/7 line from behind the arc. Wembanyama added 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in 31 minutes.

For all the stats he racked up in the game, it’s still his insane shot from well beyond even Stephen Curry ’s usual range that will be talked about for days. It was more than just three points added to the Spurs’ total; it was a shot that left the Thunder more demoralized after a dominant first half by San Antonio.

Here is a look at that incredible shot by Wemby.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA FROM HALF COURT



NO WAY. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yoBthTfMoF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 25, 2026

But the Spurs are going to need more from Wembanyama if they are to dethrone Oklahoma City and advance to the NBA Finals.

So far in the Thunder series, Wembanyama is averaging 19.5 points on 52.6% shooting, 13.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.