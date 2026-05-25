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Fans all wanted 1 star to replace Jalen Duren on All-NBA team

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Jalen Duren smiling
Dec 31, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) prepares to play the Minnesota Timberwolves before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Duren’s critics were loud on Sunday as the 2025-26 All-NBA teams were announced to the public.

The Detroit Pistons center was named to the All-NBA 3rd-Team alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Jalen Johnson, and Chet Holmgren. Duren was one of two Pistons who made All-NBA this season, with Cade Cunningham also earning a spot on the 1st team.

Cunningham’s place on the list, however, was not contested by fans as heavily as Duren’s was. Several voices let out their opinions that Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was a more deserving candidate for the spot on the 3rd team.

Barnes had an outstanding year as Toronto’s Mr. Do-It-All. In his fifth NBA season, he averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.5 blocks on over 50 percent shooting from the floor.

Barnes also finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, but was similarly snubbed from the All-Defensive teams entirely.

Duren had a strong case as well in a breakout fourth season in Detroit. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65 percent shooting for a Pistons team that won 60 games and finished atop the East standings.

But with Duren playing himself off the floor during the Pistons’ tumultuous playoff run, the backlash against his All-NBA nod is no surprise.

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